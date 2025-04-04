These Are The Cars You'd Put Up With Horrible Gas Mileage To Daily Drive

Earlier this week I asked you to share what cars you would put up with horrible gas mileage to daily drive, something you love so much that fuel economy would be no concern no matter how bad. My example was the Mercedes-AMG G63, which despite going mild-hybrid for 2025 is still horrible inefficient. In a week with one I averaged just 9 mpg, and surely not all the blame goes to my potentially heavy right foot. Even though it has a 26-gallon fuel tank, and fill-ups would cost well over $100 every twice-weekly visit to the pump, I love that damn thing so much that I'd deal with it. (If I was actually in the G-wagen's price bracket, at least.)

You all came up with tons of answers — well over one hundred, in fact — so I've whittled it down to my favorite baker's dozen. Some of you even own or owned the inefficient cars you love, which makes this even better. I'm not gonna bother even including the people who just answers "none," because booooo, have some fun. Keep reading to see all of the cars your fellow readers love enough to overlook horrible gas mileage, and let us know your favorites in the comments.