Why Do Some MotoGP Engines Spin Backwards?

In most motorcycle engines, your crankshaft will rotate in the same direction as your wheels — they're linked by a chain and a transmission, after all. But MotoGP mills are different, their engines spin backwards relative to the wheels. Race teams aren't traditionally in the habit of adding complexity for complexity's sake, so there must be a reason for making the motors rotate in reverse, and it turns out the explanation is all pretty simple: It's all to counterbalance the gyroscopic effect of the wheels.

Most motorcyclists or bicyclists know about the gryoscopic stabilizing effect of spinning wheels. It's a reason our forms of two-wheeled transportation get more stable as they speed up — a spinning wheel wants to stay upright, which would make it very difficult for the attached vehicle to go tumbling. But this stability, this desire within the bike to stay upright, can impede the quick side-to-side cornering required on tight MotoGP tracks. By reversing the rotation of the engine, MotoGP engineers can use the movement of the crankshaft to cancel out some of the stability that comes from the wheels, and make their bikes a touch nimbler than our roadgoing machines.