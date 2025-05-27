Fabio Quartararo's Mechanical Failure Was The Most Heartbreaking Thing I've Ever Seen On Two Wheels

2025 has been the year of Amber Getting Into MotoGP, which has largely meant rooting for Marc Marquez at every opportunity. It's fun to have a Max Verstappen-style dominant racer who's a face rather than a heel. Since childhood, though, I've always had a soft spot for Yamaha bikes — a soft spot that was overjoyed to see Fabio Quartararo leading last Sunday's race at Silverstone, that blue-and-Monster-logo inline-four R1M screaming along four and a half seconds ahead of the competition. And then, it all came crashing down.

Through no fault of his own, Quartararo did not finish Sunday's race. His R1M's rear ride-height device locked on, dropping the rear suspension and ruining the bike's meticulously engineered weight distribution and handling. Try as he might, Quartararo couldn't force the system to disengage. He just rode off the track, parked the bike, and collapsed to the ground in a heap of dashed hopes.