Here's What The K1 And K2 Buttons Do On An F1 Car

A modern F1 car steering wheel is insanely complicated and expensive, with enough buttons, switches, dials, and flaps to confuse even the most established Bop It! champions. So F1 drivers need a detailed understanding of which button does what, and when to use it, to give themselves the best possible chance of success during a race. Some are fairly obvious — the PIT button confirms to a team that the driver understands they are pitting that lap, and the DRINK button sets the pump working so that drivers can take a sip — but others, like the K1 and K2 buttons, aren't so self-explanatory.

That's not to say that they're any less important, though; K1 and K2 are actually among a driver's most powerful tools. Both are used to deploy additional electrical energy from the car's hybrid system, but they work in different ways. The K1 button provides a short but powerful burst of speed, and is best used when either closely attacking or defending against a rival on-track. It's also known as the overtake button, for that reason.

The K2 button, however, is not used to provide an advantage in close-combat conditions, but rather at defining moments throughout a race. Common uses include the race start, the lap before or after a pit stop, and restarts after a Safety Car. These are the moments where lap time is most critical, and the car needs its full performance to either build a gap or maintain track position.