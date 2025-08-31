What Can Happen If You Underfill Engine Oil

Keeping a combustion-engined car in shape requires some effort. Part of that is changing the motor oil and filter on a regular basis to lubricate the moving metal components and keep the engine in good health. It's a fairly easy task to do for under $20, even for non-professionals. However, maintaining the correct oil level is a crucial aspect of this upkeep. Engines typically hold around four to eight quarts of oil, depending on how many cylinders they have. You should be able to find your exact specifications in your owner's manual.

If you add more oil to your engine than what your manufacturer recommends, you, among other things, run the risk of increasing pressure in the lubrication system, which can damage the engine seals and gaskets, leading to costly repairs. Conversely, you want to ensure there's enough oil to keep things running smoothly. Putting too little oil in your car is just as potentially dangerous as overfilling, as it reduces lubrication and consequently increases friction and heat in the engine. Not only does this increase wear and tear on the engine itself, but it can also cause overheating and a buildup of debris.

Therefore, in addition to timely oil changes, it's smart to check regularly to ensure that the balance of your engine oil level is correct, no matter whether you have a new, healthy engine that slowly burns through oil or an old mill showing its age and therefore needing more frequent changes and top-ups between changes.