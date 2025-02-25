Mad Man Takes 2 Days To Travel From San Francisco To Los Angeles Using Just Public Transit

Is it possible to get from San Francisco to Los Angeles without driving yourself? California is known around the United States as a home for lefties and libs, and as a result it should be a bastion of easy-to-use public transit, right? That's what Adam Does Not Exist set out to examine in a recent YouTube series, traversing the left coast in the fashion of a car-free American. The two biggest hubs in the state are just shy of 400 miles apart, and according to Google Maps, it should take around 6 hours if you drive. There's positively no way you can get from one to the other by transit in that kind of time, so Adam set out to make the same journey in two days, you know, if it's even possible at all. No taxis, no airplanes, no Amtrak, just municipal stuff. It's an ambitious goal, if a bit ill advised.

On day one Adam seems upbeat and ready to take on the world. I'm sure he kept telling himself what a good idea it was to make this journey without much pre-planning or mapping it out, but by the end of the first day he seems to understand just what level of hell he's built for himself. The day begins well before sunrise and ends well after sunset, with hours of bus, train, and bikeshares in between. When you're trying to make a journey like this, you don't get to pick where you eat lunch or go to the bathroom, because you're on a pre-set schedule that won't slow down for you. Adam packed some snacks and a backpack full of supplies, but judging by the above video, his biggest hardship was finding an unlocked toilet.