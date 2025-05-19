Toyota Might Be Nissan's Savior Following Collapsed Merger Talks With Honda

After Nissan and Honda's planned merger fell on its face a few months back, it seemed like all hope was lost for the Japanese automaker. Now, it would seem that Nissan's salvation could be found in Toyota. The auto-making giant has surfaced as a backup partner for the struggling company.

After negotiations between Nissan and Honda fell apart in February of this year, an executive from the world's largest automaker apparently reached out to Nissan to offer support, according to Automotive News. There's a lot of mystery surrounding what the two automakers might do together. Neither have publicly disclosed discussions on partnering or cooperation. Spokespeople for both companies didn't comment.

If Toyota takes a small stake in Nissan, it wouldn't exactly be unprecedented. It has a bit of a habit of taking a minority position in other Japanese automakers to build alliances. It has small stakes in Subaru, Mazda, Suzuki and Isuzu. It also has a 50.1% stake in truck-maker Hino and it wholly owns Japanese minicar builder Daihatsu as a subsidiary.