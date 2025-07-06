Don't Do... Whatever This Is

Hi, it's your friendly neighborhood car blogger here with another public service announcement. Today, I am asking you, no begging you, to please not park like... whatever's going on here. I know your new electric vehicle is fancy and full of all sorts of confusing features, but come on. You do not, under any circumstances, need to take up three charging spots to charge your car. I'm even sympathetic to the fact that not all chargers have cables that are long enough to reach your charge port without getting a little creative, but come on.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV's charge port is on the driver's side front fender, meaning absolutely none of this was necessary. Zero. Nada. Not a bit. The driver here could have pulled right into a single charging spot and plugged in without a single issue. Every problem this particular driver encountered is entirely of their own creation. If you have an EV, you simply do not have to do this.

Now, this photo was taken in front of some Tesla chargers, and at least in theory, you could argue they were simply trying to keep people from giving Elon any money, and who am I to criticize some direct action? Except they were plugged in and at least appeared to be giving Elon some of their money. I'm open to being wrong here, but I highly doubt they parked that way because of their pro-democracy-and-rule-of-law stance.