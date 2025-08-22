Spirit Airlines Flew A Plane Over Hurricane Erin, Promises It Was Fine

The best hurricane is the one that never makes landfall. There might still be severe flooding along the coast, but the worst destruction is avoided. Seemingly, a pair of pilots decided to brush the edge of a massive storm at sea. A Spirit Airlines flight flew over Hurricane Erin on Monday while it was a Category 4 storm. The Florida-based low-cost carrier stated that the plane's flight crew safely navigated above the hurricane. It's likely the passengers had no idea that the turbulence they were experiencing was a tropical cyclone with winds whipping at over 130 miles per hour.

Did Spirit take up the Hurricane Hunter mission? pic.twitter.com/OhYEPg9hl0 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 18, 2025

Spirit Airlines Flight NK 2298 flew from Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The route took the plane down the Eastern Seaboard and through the Bermuda Triangle. The canary yellow Airbus A320 was flying at 37,000 feet as it approached the southern edge of the hurricane near the end of the four-hour flight. The altitude was reportedly high enough to avoid the worst winds from the weather system and the plane landed safely with no injuries. Spirit Airlines told USA Today: