You Can Lease A Used Tesla For Cheap, And That's Not Good News For Tesla

Tesla's pricing has always been sort of all over the place. They simply cost what Tesla says they cost during a particular period of time. Tesla can do this because it controls most of the transactional chain thanks to being the only meaningful practitioner of a direct-sales model in the U.S. auto industry. The company also has (at least for now) a trillion-dollar market cap and something like $37 billion in cash on hand, so whatever issues that might arise with residuals, depreciation, and carrying inventory on these older, higher mileage vehicles are something that Tesla can whistle past.

That said, the company is obviously dealing with some stuff. Forget about Elon Musk's various antics and controversies – the overall business is showing cracks all over the place. It has lost its mojo and is vulnerable to fair accusations that it has to make off-the-grid moves to contend with an understandable lack of enthusiasm for used EVs given the way these cars rapidly lose value and fall behind on technology. Leasing used Model 3s and Ys takes that risk off the customer's plate and puts it on Tesla's.