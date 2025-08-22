National Guard Keeps DC Residents Safe By Crashing Into A Car, Trapping Driver Inside

According to Military.com, the M-ATV is "the U.S. military's off-road vehicle of choice, ideally suited for operating in mountainous terrain." It was developed specifically for Afghanistan, whose difficult terrain is exactly like Washington, D.C. city streets, I guess. As an armored vehicle that can take a blast from an IED, the windows are small and visibility is extremely limited, making its urban use questionable, at best.

"You know what we drove around Kabul?" one Reddit commenter said. "Up-armored Land Cruisers, Suburbans, and other such SUVs. The MATVs and MRAPs were for QRF [Quick Reaction Force] or if traveling out of the city. This is why. Even though once a year or so an SUV would get blown to s*** in the city by a VBIED [Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device] that an MRAP could have survived, they made the decision that it wasn't worth all of the accidents and dead pedestrians. Shows how much they value their own cities and people."

But troops on the ground in our nation's capital is a small price to pay to ensure that nobody joyrides on the National Mall again. (Let's just ignore the $45 million price tag for road repairs after President Trump's birthday military parade, which was absolutely essential for national security.)