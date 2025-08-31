The Surprisingly Simple Way F1 Drivers Drink Water During A Race

Anyone who follows Formula 1 will know the sport is famous for its complex machinery, where every component is over-engineered for maximum efficiency. That's why the super-simple way in which fluid is delivered to drivers in a race might come as a surprise to many. During a race, cockpit temperatures will soar, and drivers can lose up to four kilos of body weight in fluid, so it goes without saying that staying hydrated is vital. However, instead of a high-tech cooling system or fancy drink-delivery system, the solution is actually quite similar to what you'd use on a Sunday morning hike.

A bag of liquid holds the drink, usually around 1.5 litres, and it's typically found behind the seat, or packaged down into the nose of the car. Rather than just plain water, drivers often mix water with vitamins, to replace what's lost from their bodies during a race. From this bag, a plastic tube runs directly into the driver's helmet. To help control the flow, a small valve is fitted, and when the driver wants a drink, they simply sip through the tube. When they stop, the fluid returns to that bag, and that's it.

Mercedes has shown off its simple approach, likening it to a "squeezy bag" with a filter and a one-way valve. Other teams — like Red Bull — do use pumps, activated with a button on the steering wheel, but Mercedes has stripped it back to basics to avoid the extra weight and added complications. For a sport that typically thrives on high-tech solutions, the drivers' drinks system is almost laughably simple.