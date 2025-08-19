What Bad Car Was A Waste Of An Otherwise Great Name?
Around here, we love a good car name. In fact, a few years ago, we even went as far as to put together a list of cool car names no one was using yet, and while I can't prove that's where Ford got the idea for the Bronco Sasquatch, you also can't prove that it isn't. So we're going to take credit for that one until someone can show us proof that wasn't the case. And when the Mustang Basilisk goes on sale, you'll be able to thank us for that one, too.
Cars with alphanumeric names can definitely be cool, but as awesome as cars like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 are, let's not pretend they wouldn't be cooler if they had real names. Maybe not names inspired by kei cars, since I'm pretty sure no amount of horsepower would convince hardcore BMW fans to buy a Shouty Boy, but I still think we could come up with something more exciting. Mercedes-AMG Gluhschwanz, perhaps?
Great name, disappointing car
On the other hand, there are some underwhelming cars out there that happen to have awesome names. There aren't any rules or laws out there, at least that I'm aware of, that stop automakers from giving bad cars cool names, so if Mitsubishi brought back the Mirage as the Dagger, there would be nothing we could do to stop it. Still, it feels like certain things just shouldn't be allowed.
Personally, I'm still annoyed that Chevrolet wasted a great name like Monte Carlo on such a meh car. I mean, we're talking about a name that's steeped in Formula 1 history. You don't necessarily need a car called the Monte Carlo to be as fast on track as an F1 car, but at the very least, that name should be reserved for something that's clearly at home on a track. I'm pretty sure that was never the case for the Monte Carlo, but it got even more egregious in the '90s, when Chevrolet brought the name back as a front-wheel-drive, Lumina-based coupe. It didn't get much more exciting from there, either.
What about you, though? What bad car would you say was a waste of an otherwise great name? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.