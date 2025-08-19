What Bad Car Was A Waste Of An Otherwise Great Name?

On the other hand, there are some underwhelming cars out there that happen to have awesome names. There aren't any rules or laws out there, at least that I'm aware of, that stop automakers from giving bad cars cool names, so if Mitsubishi brought back the Mirage as the Dagger, there would be nothing we could do to stop it. Still, it feels like certain things just shouldn't be allowed.

Personally, I'm still annoyed that Chevrolet wasted a great name like Monte Carlo on such a meh car. I mean, we're talking about a name that's steeped in Formula 1 history. You don't necessarily need a car called the Monte Carlo to be as fast on track as an F1 car, but at the very least, that name should be reserved for something that's clearly at home on a track. I'm pretty sure that was never the case for the Monte Carlo, but it got even more egregious in the '90s, when Chevrolet brought the name back as a front-wheel-drive, Lumina-based coupe. It didn't get much more exciting from there, either.

What about you, though? What bad car would you say was a waste of an otherwise great name? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.