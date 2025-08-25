What Happens To F1 Cars At The End Of The Season?

Formula 1 doesn't do repeats. No sequels here, unlike your favorite movie franchise. The sport is ever-evolving and ever-changing to adhere to new rules and regulations, and extract every millisecond possible. So it isn't much of a surprise that F1 teams change their cars each year, consigning most of the old ones to the trash.

These cars, estimated to cost over $20 million apiece, are run into the ground before they're discarded like last season's sneakers. They're deemed to be "heritage" once the season ends, as teams strip down the car for parts and either use them for older cars or to develop them for future cars. Mercedes AMG F1 says it has over a million parts in its heritage division, all of them tagged and stored for future use. Some F1 constructors may have to send back their engines if they are leased from another company, for instance McLaren returning its engines to its supplier, Mercedes.

But the teams do retain some cars, servicing them annually to keep them in running condition for historic events and showruns. These cars are often used for promotional appearances and demo runs. F1 cars of historic significance are presented to sponsors or preserved and displayed. Some companies, including Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari, and Williams, have museums and heritage divisions that maintain and showcase these cars for future generations to marvel at.