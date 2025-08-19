Boeing 757 Engine Bursts Into Flames Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing In City Without Enough Hotel Rooms For Everyone

Usually, it's a good thing to get a free trip to Italy. For the passengers aboard a Condor Airlines flight on Saturday from Corfu, Greece, to Düsseldorf, Germany, however, their free trip to Italy proved absolutely terrifying, as their Boeing 757 was forced to make an emergency landing in the country when one of its engines burst into flames mid-flight, the New York Post reports. When they landed at the Brindisi Airport in southern Italy, the passengers ran into yet another problem: there reportedly weren't enough hotel rooms for everyone, forcing some of them to spend the night in the airport.

Two hundred and seventy-three passengers left Corfu, along with eight crew members, but when the plane reached about 36,000 feet, passengers reportedly noticed flames coming from the right side of the plane. Typically, you don't want to see anything burning while you're trapped in a metal tube, several miles in the sky, so it's completely understandable that the passengers were terrified. The good news is, they did make it, but it doesn't change the fact that they were justifiably worried that would be the end for them.

"It was an incredibly horrible experience. I already sent goodbye texts because I thought, 'It's over now,'" one passenger told Germany's Bild.