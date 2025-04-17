Boeing 737 Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air After Sucking In A Rabbit

Man, Boeing and United can't seem to catch a break. Things are going wrong even when it isn't their fault, and now innocent bunnies are being killed. No one is exactly sure how this happened, but some poor rabbit made its way into the right engine of United Flight 2325 from Denver to Edmonton last weekend. Things, as you may have imagined, went poorly for both the rabbit and the engine.

The strike most likely happened as the Boeing 737-800 was taking off at the Denver International Airport with 153 passengers and six crew members on board. Folks onboard who spoke with ABC News said they heard a "loud bang" and felt a "significant vibration" as the plane attempted to climb. Video from inside the cabin shows huge balls of flames shooting out of the right engine. Here's more of what passengers experienced onboard the flight: