The Night Boeing's 747 Secrets Walked Out Of A Paris Restaurant Tucked In Napkins

The dinner in Paris wasn't about fostering international goodwill; it was born from mutual nail-biting desperation. In the late '60s, Boeing was juggling two gargantuan projects threatening to bankrupt the company. First was the 747, a moonshot-level gamble to build the world's largest passenger jet in a 28-month timeframe. The other was the doomed supersonic Boeing 2707, the United States' planned answer to the French-British Concorde and the Soviet Tu-144 transport.

America's supersonic transport (SST) program had hit a massive issue with the 2707. To fly at its target speed of Mach 2.7, its airframe needed to be made of titanium to withstand the intense heat from air friction. The problem? Boeing didn't have the expertise to fabricate titanium on that scale, but guess who did? Yup, the Soviet Union. Thanks to its vast reserves and advanced space program, it was the world leader in titanium manufacturing at the time.

Meanwhile, the Soviets had their own jumbo-jet-sized problem. Their initial designs of a 747-dupe were conservative, but they were particularly stumped by one thing: why Boeing mounted its engines on pylons under the wings while Soviet designs favored putting them on the rear fuselage. This was the question they brought to Paris. The stage was set for a classic quid pro quo, with Boeing's president, Thornton "T" Wilson, orchestrating the trade.