F-15's Ride-Along Passenger Hits Eject On The Ground, Oops

Don't bother denying it: your most secret desire is to one day be engaged in the largest air battle of all time, probably against aliens, and then right as the bad guys are about to shoot you down, bam, you eject right out of that explosion, flipping them the bird on your way out!

So it would be super embarrassing if instead you ejected... while still on the ground. That would be very bad and dumb. Whoopsie.

Well, some poor sod had a very bad day on August 12, during a backseat ride-along in an F-15D Eagle, Aero Time reports. This was at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, home to the 104th Fighter Wing. This was apparently meant to be a so-called incentive flight, in which a member a non-pilot member of the wing was allowed a chance to be flown in a fighter jet.

This person sure did fly! Just not in the way they expected. While still taxiing on the runway, they managed to trigger their ejection seat, blowing off the canopy and then blasting up into the sky. Thankfully, the F-15's ejection system is rated for zero-zero, meaning it can safely eject even if the plane is at zero altitude, zero speed. In this case, that resulted in zero injuries, so nothing was wounded but dignity.