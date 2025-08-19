Trump Claims He Was Asked For His License Plate At The Voting Booth

When it comes to Trump, to borrow a phrase from Michael Tae Sweeney, Grandpa has his good days and bad days, but increasingly, it's only bad days. For example, in a recent interview, Trump claimed that when he tried to vote, he was asked to provide his license plate number. Sure, thing. Whatever you say, Donald.

Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters, "We're gonna stop mail-in ballots, because it's corrupt. You know, when you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, 'I don't know if I have it.' They said, 'Sir, you have to have it.' I was very impressed, actually."

On the plus side, those were all words in the English language, and he did manage to form mostly coherent sentences. So there is that. Personally, I would say the bar for the President of the United States should be a little higher than "coherent enough," but maybe that's just me, one of those wacky woke leftists who also believes people should get a fair trial before being sent to prison.