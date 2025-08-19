Trump Claims He Was Asked For His License Plate At The Voting Booth
When it comes to Trump, to borrow a phrase from Michael Tae Sweeney, Grandpa has his good days and bad days, but increasingly, it's only bad days. For example, in a recent interview, Trump claimed that when he tried to vote, he was asked to provide his license plate number. Sure, thing. Whatever you say, Donald.
Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters, "We're gonna stop mail-in ballots, because it's corrupt. You know, when you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, 'I don't know if I have it.' They said, 'Sir, you have to have it.' I was very impressed, actually."
On the plus side, those were all words in the English language, and he did manage to form mostly coherent sentences. So there is that. Personally, I would say the bar for the President of the United States should be a little higher than "coherent enough," but maybe that's just me, one of those wacky woke leftists who also believes people should get a fair trial before being sent to prison.
Provide your plate number to vote?
Since I don't travel with Trump and haven't been with him while he voted, I can't definitively prove he was never asked to provide his license plate number when voting. That said, Florida doesn't officially require voters to provide their license plate numbers. You need some form of identification to vote, sure, and the list of acceptable IDs is longer than just a driver's license or U.S. passport, but even on a list that includes "Retirement center identification," "Neighborhood association identification" and "Concealed weapon permit issued in Florida," there's nothing about license plates.
I also can't find anything about needing to provide a license plate number to vote in New York. So either Trump was talking out his ass, or he once voted in a really weird, possibly imaginary location. I guess he could have meant they asked for his driver's license and simply misspoke, but if that was the case, why didn't he correct himself?
In a world where Republicans still pretended to care about hypocrisy, it might be worth pointing out that they criticized Biden relentlessly for not being mentally fit for the job, but unfortunately for the #ResistLibs who think they can "DESTROY" Trump with enough lame nicknames and laughing-while-crying emojis, we're well past the point where pointing out Republican hypocrisy would move the needle with anyone.
They've hitched their wagon to a guy who claims you already can't vote without providing your license plate number, and it's only going to get worse from here.