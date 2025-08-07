These Kei Cars Have The Best Names, According To Our Readers

If you're an automaker with some serious prestige behind your name, such as Mercedes-Benz, it makes sense to give your cars alphanumeric names. Whether or not a name like "GLS580" makes any sense or not doesn't really matter since, at the end of the day, it's a Mercedes-Benz. That's the most important thing about it, and that's what you want people to remember.

What car are we taking? The Mercedes? Cool.

On the other hand, that doesn't necessarily work so well when you're Kia, and no matter how nice the K900 is, the Kia badge is probably the least desirable thing about it. In that case, it helps to give your cars actual names people will remember, like the Stinger.

Once you start talking cool car names, though, you'll inevitably end up talking kei cars, because they really do have the best names out there. Not every kei car is guaranteed to have an iconic name, but on Monday, we asked you which kei car had the best name. As expected, y'all had some great answers, so let's take a look at some of the most popular ones.