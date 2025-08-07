These Kei Cars Have The Best Names, According To Our Readers
If you're an automaker with some serious prestige behind your name, such as Mercedes-Benz, it makes sense to give your cars alphanumeric names. Whether or not a name like "GLS580" makes any sense or not doesn't really matter since, at the end of the day, it's a Mercedes-Benz. That's the most important thing about it, and that's what you want people to remember.
What car are we taking? The Mercedes? Cool.
On the other hand, that doesn't necessarily work so well when you're Kia, and no matter how nice the K900 is, the Kia badge is probably the least desirable thing about it. In that case, it helps to give your cars actual names people will remember, like the Stinger.
Once you start talking cool car names, though, you'll inevitably end up talking kei cars, because they really do have the best names out there. Not every kei car is guaranteed to have an iconic name, but on Monday, we asked you which kei car had the best name. As expected, y'all had some great answers, so let's take a look at some of the most popular ones.
Suzuki Mighty Boy
Suzuki Mighty Boy. A tiny ute. Although a Kei car it was not sold in Japan under that name but it did use this badge in Australia,
Suggested by: Ford Timelord
Suzuki Every Joy Pop Turbo
I love the Suzuki Every Joy Pop Turbo. It's a kei van that just sounds like all the fun you could possibly have. But turbocharged! Like hooking a couple of electrical leads straight to the pleasure center of your brain!
Suggested by: Stillnotatony
Subaru Vivio
Vivio because it's a clever play on numbers and letters. "Vivio" is derived from the number 660 (the engine displacement limit for kei cars in Japan).
When written in Roman numerals and letters, 660 becomes "VI-VI-0" (VI = 6, VI = 6, and 0 = zero).
Suggested by: Fruta Fruta
Suzuki Cappuccino
I absolutely love the name Suzuki Cappuccino...it's basically my favorite name for a car
Suggested by: RustyJunkyardClassicFanatic
Mitsubishi Minica Dangan Turbo
I've always liked the Mitsubishi Minica Dangan Turbo, as a car with a nameplate almost as wide as the car. The Mazda Scrum is also a funny name for a Kei truck
Suggested by: Slow Joe Crow
and
Mitsubishi Minica Dangan zz because I have no idea what that word salad even means, and sounds like an anime title...I also had no idea this even existed, and now I want one. Just look at the little guy! It had a 5 valve 3 cylinder engine with a Turbo making a whopping 64hp!
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
Daihatsu Naked
Daihatsu Naked. Either that or the Honda That's
Suggested by: Fireonthehorizon
Daihatsu Move
I like the Daihatsu Move for the simplicity and straightforwardness behind the name. A car moves, right? Hence, Move.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
Honda Life
Honda Life. The "you got a life!" jokes have not ceased from the moment that I started writing about the little cutie. Yes, the photo below shows a second Honda Life that I just randomly found parked in town. I've never seen it ever again.
See also: The sporty version of the Honda Life, which was called the Life Dunk.
Suggested by: Mercedes Streeter
and
I think it has to be the Honda Life Step Van.
Technically, it's named that because it's a van with a really low floor, so people can just step into it.
But It sounds like the car is telling buyers 'You are starting a family now, it's time to sell that sports car and buy a responsible family van. It's going to be OK.'
Suggested by: Connor Paull
Mitsubishi Minica Skipper
I've always liked the Mitsubishi Minica Skipper. Friendly sounding name, friendly looking car.
Suggested by: JoneeJewel
Honda Beat
Honda Beat, even though the Autozam is my fave.
Suggested by: Funky Dynamite