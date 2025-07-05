Yes, It's Normal For The Radiator Fan To Stay On When The Car Is Off - Here's Why

When you turn the engine off and walk away, only to hear the radiator fan still spinning, don't panic. It is doing the job it was built to do. This is called after-run cooling, and unlike some of the dumbest and possibly unintentional decisions you've made in your cars, this one is automatic and entirely intentional.

Modern cars and their sophisticated engine control units can monitor engine temperatures after shutdown. If they detect high temperatures, they'll keep the fan running till a favorable temperature is reached. You see, once the engine stops, engine components like the exhaust, turbocharger et al. retain heat for several minutes after. This is a condition known as heat soak. Without airflow, that heat has nowhere to go, and under-hood temperatures can spike fast. To prevent damage, your car's cooling system uses the radiator fan to pull fresh air through the front grille and over hot components, bringing the coolant temperature down to a safer range.

This behavior is especially common when the car has been on a long drive, and on hot days when the engine remains warm to hot even after switching the car off. Most fans shut off within a few minutes. If that's what you're seeing, the system is working correctly. If not, then you've got an issue to worry about.