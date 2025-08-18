Everrati's 993 Founders Edition Has 760 Electric HP And Weighs The Same As The Original Gas Porsche
Earlier this year I got the chance to drive an Everrati Porsche 911, which began life as a normal 964-generation Carrera before receiving a carbon-fiber RSR-style bodykit and an electric powertrain with double the power of the original flat-six engine. After blasting along Mulholland Drive and then sitting in Beverly Hills traffic, I thought the Everrati 911 was absolutely fantastic, and I've been very excited about the UK-based company's upcoming projects that founder and CEO Justin Lunny told me some tidbits about.
I didn't have to wait very long, as on the last day of Monterey Car Week, Everrati announced the first details about its electric-converted 993, arguably the most beloved by enthusiasts of all the Porsche 911 generations. The Everrati 993 is initially launching as a Founders Edition that will be limited to nine units, with styling inspired by the super rare Turbo S. Compared to its 964s, Everrati says the electric 993 Founders Edition is all about refinement and grand touring, but still with an analog driving experience and tons of power.
More horsepower than a new 911 Turbo S
As with Everrati's other restomods, the 993's structural integrity is maintained, and the electric conversion is reversible. A single electric motor sends 760 horsepower and 597 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a new rear differential, 120 hp and 7 lb-ft more than a new 911 Turbo S. Like with the 964, the 993's 63-kWh battery is split into two packs — one in the frunk and one under the rear engine cover — to keep the car's weight distribution the same as the gas 911's. It also weighs the same as a normal 993, thanks to the totally custom carbon-fiber body. As part of the conversion you get power steering, regenerative braking, configurable driver aids and drive mods, larger brakes, and a host of new OEM+ chassis components.
Everrati says the 993 will be able to hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, about half a second quicker than the less-powerful 964, and it'll reach 100 mph in 8 seconds. It'll have a range of 200 miles, and 100-kW DC fast-charging capability that can take the car from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes.
Most will be sold in the U.S.
The Everrati's styling doesn't differ too much from the 993 Turbo S. It's got modern projector headlights, cool LED taillights, no exhaust tips, a slightly different rear wing, aftermarket wheels, and that's about it. Customers will be able to choose from a wide range of colors, both new shades and Porsche colors, or come up with something totally custom. We don't have any full interior pictures yet, but it has bespoke Alcantara and Bridge of Weir upholstery all over, Recaro Sportster CS seats (and folding rear seats!), a custom five-dial gauge cluster, Porsche's PCCM infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and an upgraded sound system, a new center console with a wireless charger, and all sorts of fun trim options. Everrati puts in a new, more powerful heating and air conditioning system.
No price has been given yet, but as Everrati's 964 starts at around $450,000, expect the 993 Founders Edition to cost a pretty penny. The company says these first nine customers "will be invited to feed into the design, testing, and detailing of their car" — the 964 I got to drive was owned by a customer who happily let Everrati use it for media drives and development testing. Down the line Everrati will offer other versions of its 993 conversion, likely with styling from different trim levels. Everrati expects that most of the Founders Editions will be bought by people in the U.S., and they're available to order now.