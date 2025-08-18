Everrati's 993 Founders Edition Has 760 Electric HP And Weighs The Same As The Original Gas Porsche

The Everrati's styling doesn't differ too much from the 993 Turbo S. It's got modern projector headlights, cool LED taillights, no exhaust tips, a slightly different rear wing, aftermarket wheels, and that's about it. Customers will be able to choose from a wide range of colors, both new shades and Porsche colors, or come up with something totally custom. We don't have any full interior pictures yet, but it has bespoke Alcantara and Bridge of Weir upholstery all over, Recaro Sportster CS seats (and folding rear seats!), a custom five-dial gauge cluster, Porsche's PCCM infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and an upgraded sound system, a new center console with a wireless charger, and all sorts of fun trim options. Everrati puts in a new, more powerful heating and air conditioning system.

No price has been given yet, but as Everrati's 964 starts at around $450,000, expect the 993 Founders Edition to cost a pretty penny. The company says these first nine customers "will be invited to feed into the design, testing, and detailing of their car" — the 964 I got to drive was owned by a customer who happily let Everrati use it for media drives and development testing. Down the line Everrati will offer other versions of its 993 conversion, likely with styling from different trim levels. Everrati expects that most of the Founders Editions will be bought by people in the U.S., and they're available to order now.