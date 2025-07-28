Bubba Wallace Becomes First Black Driver To Win On Indianapolis' Fabled Oval

Bubba Wallace wrote his own name in the history books on Sunday. The 23XI driver won the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, becoming the first Black driver to win on the 116-year-old oval where Black competitors were once banned. Wallace's victory ended a 100-race win drought and punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The win also comes at a time when his team, owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, is suing NASCAR for allegedly violating antitrust laws with its charter system.

Wallace's trip to victory lane wasn't as straightforward as it seemed. The No. 23 Toyota Camry was comfortably in the lead ahead of Kyle Larson with four laps to go. However, an isolated shower over Turn 1 forced a delay and threatened to rain on 23XI's parade. The field was bunched back together for overtime, but the team wasn't sure how much fuel was left in Wallace's car. If race went too far beyond the advertised 400 miles, Wallace would either hit empty or be forced to pit. A crash on overtime's opening lap pushed the race into double overtime. Wallace doubled down and decided to stay on track. The field safely reached the white flag and Bubba had enough fuel to take the win. He even had enough left in the tank for a burnout. Wallace said after the race: