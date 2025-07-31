Why NASCAR Uses These Unique Jacks, And How They're So Fast

The 2024 NASCAR season was another thriller, certainly helped by the fact that three of the sport's closest finishes ever occurred during the year. That included the very closest: Kyle Larson crossed the finish line a bare 0.001 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher to win the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 5. (Here's how NASCAR decided a winner.) The same year also saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. edge past Brad Keselowski to win at Talladega by 0.006 seconds, while the margin of victory in the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, where Daniel Suárez took home the checkered flag, was 0.003 seconds.

All of which is to say that even though NASCAR races are measured in hundreds of miles, victories can come down to thousandths of a second. And keep in mind that the clock keeps ticking during pit stops. That's why NASCAR relies on specially engineered hydraulic jacks to help speed things up.

They work on the same principles as a typical hydraulic jack, but with a few key differences. For one, they're usually made of a special lightweight aluminum so they're easier to carry over the pit wall and maneuver around the race car. In addition, they have a lower profile to slip quickly beneath the vehicles and can raise the car to tire-changing height with a single pump. As a result, the Joe Gibbs NASCAR team was able to change four tires as part of a record-setting 8.02-second pit stop this year in Charlotte.