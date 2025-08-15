GMSV Le Mans GTR Is Gordon Murray's Modern Vision Of A Longtail Race Car
Today at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, father of the McLaren F1 Gordon Murray launched the first two models produced by the Special Vehicles division of his company Gordon Murray Automotive. One is a modern take on the McLaren F1 called the S1 LM, while the second is his a of a modern longtail Le Mans race car, fittingly called the Le Mans GTR. It uses the intoxicating 12,100rpm V12 engine and six-speed manual gearbox from the GMA T.50, but virtually every other component is unique to the Le Mans GTR. Its intricate aerodynamic design includes a front splitter, side skirts, twin-channel rear diffuser, and full-width rear wing — and the T.50's rear-mounted fan is gone.
GMSV will only build 24 Le Mans GTRs, one for each hour of the iconic 24-hour race, and each unit has already been sold for undisclosed prices. Why did Gordon Murray decide to produce this specialized track machine? Because Joe Macari, the well-known London-based seller of ultra-rare automobiles, asked him to.
GMSV Le Mans GTRs are more track-focused than the T.50
With racing circuits in mind, Murray bestowed the Le Mans GTR with lighter, stiffer suspension, a wider track, larger Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, greater cooling, and optimized weight distribution. The interior is more track-focused as well, with a redesigned dashboard, relocated switches and dials, and reimagined seat cushions and pedal pads. Naturally, buyers are able to customize their Le Mans GTR's interior colors and materials, but the coolest part is the roof-mounted ram-air intake that fills the interior with the glorious sounds of that naturally aspirated V12.
In an Instagram post, Joe Macari shared the Le Mans GTR's inception story when he asked,
"'Gordon, if you went to Le Mans today, what would the car look like?'
A few weeks later, over lunch in our London showroom, Gordon shared his vision with Joe and without hesitation, Joe asked, "Can you make me one?" Naturally, Special Vehicles can do anything. They agreed to create one car for every hour of their favorite race, and their partnership was formed."
The 24 deliveries are expected to begin next year, and you may be sad that you can't experience the glory of this car, but there's no need to be. You can rest easy knowing there are approximately 8,240,783,476 other humans on Earth who also weren't selected to buy a GMSV Le Mans GTR.