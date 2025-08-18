According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvette has a rebuilt engine and a new clutch ahead of its six-speed gearbox. That's a good thing considering the car overall has 185K on the clock. Let's decide if the price is as high as the miles, demanding it too requires a refresh.

On June 29, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation funding the construction of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. Just thirty years later, more than 45,000 miles of interstate highway had been built, connecting cities and counties across the nation.

We can then extrapolate that Eisenhower is to blame for last Friday's 2003 BMW 540i M Sport having almost 200K under its belt. Dang it, Ike!

While it had been carefully cared for and had a number of bits and bobs replaced over time, the mileage hung over the Bimmer like a black cloud. As a result, so too did the car's not insubstantial $21,999 price. That combo conspired to give the sporting saloon a solid 80% No Dice loss to close out the week.