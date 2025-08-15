At $21,999, Is This 2003 BMW 540i A Good M Sport?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 540i presents much better than its nearly 200K in mileage would make you think. It has had a lot of mechanical refreshment, and its seller claims to be a BMW restorer by trade. Let's see if this handsome M Sport is priced to make us appreciate their work.

How much horsepower is enough for you? Where is that bare minimum threshold that ensures a feeling of safety on the road? I've driven everything from a 12-horsepower BMW Isetta to a 1,234-horse Lucid Air, and can tell you that there's a lot to be said about having as many ponies as possible in the stable.

With its 356 cc two-cylinder engine, the 1967 Daihatsu Tuk Tuk taxi we considered yesterday is at the back end of the pony parade. Still, it should offer sufficient power for its intended purpose as a jitney cab. That purpose came at a price, however, and at $6,999, that price proved overpowering for the little Tuk Tuk. An 83% No Dice loss was the result.