At $32,500, Is This 1996 Mazda MX-5 'Not Your Average Craigslist Miata?'

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice MX-5 claims it has undergone a thorough restoration and touts it as "a turn-key, investment-grade car for someone who wants the best." We'll have to decide if "the best" can also be a bargain.

On April 14th, 1927, Volvo's very first production automobile, dubbed the Ö4 but nicknamed the "Jakob," was driven off the assembly line by Volvo engineer Eric Carlberg. It was supposed to debut a day earlier, but someone mistakenly installed the differential the wrong way, causing the car to go backward when a forward gear was selected.

The 1996 Volvo 850 estate we looked at yesterday has done a lot of going forward over the course of its existence, to the tune of nearly 400K racked up on its tattletale odometer. That had a significant effect on opinions about the car, and countered the presence of a rare manual gearbox and what appeared to be decent overall condition. What resulted was a sizable 85% No Dice loss for its $4,500 asking price.