Prayer Didn't Help This Mustang Mach-E Driver Avoid One Of The Weirdest Crashes Ever

The original video was posted Thursday, and it already has nearly 750,000 views on TikTok at the moment. Closer inspection showed that the Mach-E's steering wheel was jiggling as the car dragged along the K-Rail, so it's not likely that the steering was entirely locked, and the Mach-E's brake lights do not illuminate throughout the duration of the video until it makes contact with the Mitsubishi Mirage.

It appeared that the Mach-E had a temporary paper license plate in the rear which is issued by the state of California for newly purchased vehicles, and it still had the temporary registration sticker on the windshield so it was likely a recent purchased. Dragging a vehicle against a barrier is a logical way to slow a car down if it's out of control, but the circumstances in this video were very strange. Carscoops said, "In critical situations like this, drivers can attempt an emergency stop by repeatedly pressing the parking brake button, though it's unknown whether that was tried."

Ford told us that it is investigating the incident and California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that it determined the vehicle was not operating in an autonomous driving mode, and that the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.