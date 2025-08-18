Every US State That Won't Let You Double Tow
So, you've got a camping trip coming up, which means you'll need to take your camper trailer. But you'll be fishing while you're there, which means you'll need to tow your boat, too. Now, you've got a conundrum. Or do you? The thought occurs to you: Why not just tow your boat behind your camper?
This practice is called "double towing" or "triple towing," which is when two trailers are towed at once, and it's done all the time. But before you start hitching your boat trailer to your camper, you might want to check the law first. Depending on where you'll be driving, double towing could be illegal.
If you need to tow more than one trailer, you can forget about doing it on the East Coast. Recreational double towing is illegal in every eastern coastal state, from Maine to Florida, except for Maryland (oh, Maryland, you rebel). It's also illegal in Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii. Some of these states, like Florida, make exceptions for commercial rigs, as long as they stick to designated highways. North Carolina has similar laws, allowing double towing only on the National Network highways. Virginia allows double towing by special permit only and allows individual cities to set their own restrictions. In fact, federal law requires every state to allow twin-trailer commercial rigs on the federal network highways, as long as the combination does not exceed 65 feet in length or a GVWR, or gross vehicle weight rating, of 80,000 pounds.
In total, we counted 20 states where recreational double towing is prohibited by law. In alphabetical order, they are: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
There are rules around double towing even when it's legal
Even states that do let you double tow often have rules. For example, there are usually restrictions on the weight of the vehicles towed, the length of your vehicle combination, the weight of the tow vehicle, which highways you can double tow on, and even what type of vehicle you can tow on your second trailer. Illinois state law, for example, limits the combined bumper-to-bumper length of a double tow setup to 60 feet and prohibits you from towing two full-size campers at the same time. The second trailer must be a boat, jet skis, ATVs, or something similar. Michigan law directs that the rear trailer must not be heavier than either the tow truck or the other trailer, as does Illinois. California requires any vehicle that is towing two trailers to weigh at least 4,000 pounds, unladen. You can certainly get pulled over if your towing combination is not set up safely or correctly.
And it's not just state laws you'll need to look up. Cities and other localities are also able to set their own restrictions on double towing. Even the federal government has gotten in on the act by placing a weight limit of 80,000 pounds on interstate highways.
Make sure you have the right equipment and skills for double towing
If you plan to tow your boat or ATVs behind your camper, this is not the time for fancy jury-rigging. Even single towing requires the right equipment (here's what you need to know), which is even more important for double towing. In fact, certain equipment is typically mandated by state law. Illinois requires that every vehicle in a double towing combination have brakes, regardless of weight. Michigan requires that the tow vehicle be equipped with a fifth wheel. Kansas requires that the first trailer have an anti-sway device and that the second trailer have an active braking system. You'll also want to make sure you have the lighting required by whatever state you'll be driving through. Mirrors that can see both trailers are important, too.
Double towing isn't for beginners. A lot more can go wrong than with single towing, so it's best to be very experienced at towing one vehicle before attempting to tow a second. Double towing rigs are less stable and can turn over more easily, especially due to oversteering. This is called the "crack-the-whip" effect. These combinations also take a long time to stop, especially at higher speeds. For example, it takes four times as long to stop at 40 mph as it does at 20. What about backing up? Don't do it! It's best to unhitch your second trailer before reversing.
Safety is the name of the game when towing two trailers. You'll also want to check the laws of the state or states where you'll be traveling. With the right knowledge and skill set, you should be able to arrive at your campsite in one piece (or three pieces, technically).