Failed Towing Attempt Causes Unoccupied Car To Crash Into Restaurant Twice

The Honda Pilot then pulled up in front of the restaurant, and the driver attached the tow rope once again. He succeeded in pulling the car to the other side of the lot, only for it to roll back across the lot and crash into the restaurant a second time. Once again, he pulled it away, only for the Montego to get caught up along a retaining wall and curb thanks to an amazingly long tow rope, leaving him unable to control it. At this point, he abandoned the car, which was now likely damaged beyond any repair you could buy at AutoZone, and left the scene.

There are so many questions here. Why didn't he use the dolly he was towing behind the Pilot? Why did he continue to trust the tow rope that kept failing with ever more disastrous results? Why did he use such a long tow rope? Why didn't the woman who got out of the Pilot during the third attempt help at all?

Also, kudos to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office for using the perfect soundtrack for this video: "Yakety Sax," better known as the Benny Hill theme. They are investigating this fiasco as a hit-and-run, which is appropriate, and amazing considering the car that hit the restaurant didn't even have a driver. This joins our list of the dumbest car crashes we've ever seen.