What's Dangling From Your Rearview Mirror Could Get You Pulled Over

Setting aside issues with law enforcement, debates about freedom of what we do in our own cars and property, and whether hanging stuff from your mirror is legal in your state, being able to see what's happening around you as you drive is probably a good idea. Maybe you have the right to suspend that dreamcatcher from your mirror. But whether you get ticketed for it or not, is it helping you drive better?

As car enthusiasts, we all like increasing our ability to see what's around us. Take A-pillars. Thick A-pillars may make roofs strong enough to keep our heads from getting crushed in a rollover, but also make pedestrians harder to see. Fortunately, automakers are continually looking for ways to give us our cake and eat it, too. Volvo conceived of see-through A-pillars in 2001, Toyota toyed with the idea of mirror arrays that would effectively make A-pillars clear, and Jaguar Land Rover tinkered with cameras and projectors to make A-pillars disappear.

To improve forward visibility, the twin-turbo V6-powered 2025 Infiniti QX80 offers Invisible Hood View, which gives drivers Superman's X-ray vision to see through the engine bay. Buick envisioned backup cameras in the 1956 Centurion XP301 show car, and they have been available to the public since the '90s (in Japan, anyway; North America first got them in 2002), while 360-degree cameras have been around since 2007. McLaren put drivers in center seats in the landmark F1 and the Speedtail, which not only gives the cars exceptional balance (unless you bring a passenger), but also allows a wide, panoramic view of the road ahead. The McLaren Elva and Ferrari Monza even gave buyers the option of enjoying a hypercar with no roof or windshield, arguably the most unobstructed view possible.