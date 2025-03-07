Trump Decides Security Clearances Aren't That Important If It Gets Him His New Air Force One A Little Faster

It's understandable that Boeing would say it has a hard time finding workers with the necessary security clearance since you previously had to be cleared to have close contact with the President before you could work on the plane he uses. It's also not like Boeing hasn't faced delays, either. When the contract was originally signed back in 2018, the new planes were supposed to be ready by the end of 2024. Now, Boeing says they may not be able to deliver them until 2028 at the earliest. And since it's Boeing, I'm going to guess 2028 is probably too optimistic even though it's still several years away.

At the same time, these are planes the President of the United States will be flying on. Maybe that will be Trump in 2028, and maybe it'll be someone else, but I feel like it's probably a good idea to be incredibly careful about who works on anything that touches or goes into the new planes. After all, just because you can't think of a way someone could exploit their position doesn't mean that hostile foreign governments can't. And with the delivery date still years away, they've also got time. Plus, it's not like we don't also have general Boeing quality issues to worry about without foreign agents interfering. Maybe it's just me, but I feel like we probably don't want a door flying off Air Force One at 30,000 feet.