What Happened To The Aston Martin Powerboat?
When the Aston Martin brand enters the conversation, the talks will typically revolve around the British automaker's lineup of high-performance touring cars like the Vanquish Volante, a veritable piece of art that costs more than a house but makes up for it with drool-worthy styling and an 824-horsepower 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12. However, the brand has dabbled in other facets of the premium arena, such as an overengineered bicycle that Aston Martin created in collaboration with J.Laverack and a hyperbike that underwent track testing in 2020.
Perhaps one of Aston's most notable partnerships was with Quintessence Yachts. The two firms wracked their brains to create the AM37, Aston's premier luxury and performance-themed powerboat. It debuted in 2017 at the Monaco Yacht Show and has all the custom bells and whistles. The 37-foot Aston Martin AM37 is a leather and carbon fiber-clad vessel with ambient lighting in the cabin, along with air-conditioning, a refrigerator, a microwave oven, a coffee machine, and of course, a lavatory.
Aston Martin AM37: How much does it cost?
Like the 2026 Vanquish Volante and almost all things with the Aston Martin badge, the AM37 powerboat costs more than an average suburban home. Then again, the price depends on the model, since Aston Martin unveiled two variants of the AM37 with either gas or diesel Mercury powertrains. The base variant has a top speed of 45 knots, and customers can select from two 370-horsepower Mercury diesel engines or a pair of 430-horsepower Mercury gasoline onboard motors. When it hit the market in 2017, it started at about $1.64 million.
If that's not too rich for your deep pockets, the AM37 S variant started at around $2.1 million, has a top speed of 50 knots, and is motivated by twin Mercury gasoline engines that produce 520 horsepower. Standard is a carbon fiber dashboard, generous swaths of leather, polished metal, and a multimedia center console that integrates navigation, the control monitor, and the entertainment functions within a 15-inch touchscreen display.
It's easy to spend more with Q customization, adding features like underwater lights, champagne coolers, handmade cabinetry, and sound insulation for the potent engines to reduce noise. Meanwhile, the "double curvature" wraparound windscreen made from a single section of sculpted glass comes standard, including a sliding deck cover (to cover the cockpit with a simple button press), a power-operated carbon Bimini top, and a swim platform aft of the boat.
How many AM37 boats did Aston & Quintessence build?
Aston Martin handed over the first AM37 to its lucky client in August 2017. Since then, we haven't heard much from either Aston or Quintessence Yachts regarding the AM37. What we do know is that Quintessence filed for insolvency in 2021, and the voluntary liquidation was official by April 2023. The Quintessence Yachts LinkedIn page remains active as of 2025, but it was five years ago that the company last posted an update.
For all of its luxuriousness, Aston Martin only sold four AM37 powerboats. It sold two boats to retail clients, while the other two exchanged hands at an auction. The sales figures were unexpected, considering Aston was planning to build eight to 10 boats annually during the AM37's production run. It may have to do with the economic uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and persisting global conflicts, but the AM37's steep price tag may have led to its demise.
On the bright side, the AM37 has achieved unicorn exclusivity with its limited numbers. But then again, Aston has other problems to think about. It's currently selling its 4.6% stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to replenish its ailing coffers, and President Trump's sweeping tariffs aren't making it easy, either.