What Happened To The Aston Martin Powerboat?

Aston Martin handed over the first AM37 to its lucky client in August 2017. Since then, we haven't heard much from either Aston or Quintessence Yachts regarding the AM37. What we do know is that Quintessence filed for insolvency in 2021, and the voluntary liquidation was official by April 2023. The Quintessence Yachts LinkedIn page remains active as of 2025, but it was five years ago that the company last posted an update.

For all of its luxuriousness, Aston Martin only sold four AM37 powerboats. It sold two boats to retail clients, while the other two exchanged hands at an auction. The sales figures were unexpected, considering Aston was planning to build eight to 10 boats annually during the AM37's production run. It may have to do with the economic uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and persisting global conflicts, but the AM37's steep price tag may have led to its demise.

On the bright side, the AM37 has achieved unicorn exclusivity with its limited numbers. But then again, Aston has other problems to think about. It's currently selling its 4.6% stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to replenish its ailing coffers, and President Trump's sweeping tariffs aren't making it easy, either.