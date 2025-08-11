Ships Carrying Chinese Cars Aren't Being Targeted By Houthi Militia

Starting in November 2023, the Houthi militia in Yemen started attacking or capturing commercial ships sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, as a matter of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. According to a new report, however, the rebel group suddenly started making a very specific exception this summer. Since June, certain car-carrier ships dared to make the voyage, and none of them were messed with. What did all these ships have in common? They were only carrying cars made in China.

As the New York Times reports, this almost certainly means that China cut a back-channel deal with the Houthis, either directly or through their main sponsor, Iran. The latter is an oil power; crude exports are 6% of its whole economy. Who buys all that oil? Almost entirely China. So the Asian superpower has a lot of pull here.

Strangely, this new arrangement does seem to be particular: they're ships carrying Chinese cars. A handful of non-Chinese ships, but also carrying such cars, have made it through. Conversely, all Chinese cargo ships that aren't carrying cars are still avoiding the route.