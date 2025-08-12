What Car Repair Ended Up Just Being Way Too Much?

No one likes to throw in the towel. A lack of perseverance has never inspired songs or films, never made your dad whisper those four elusive words "I'm proud of you" and never gotten your car fixed. But sometimes, the sunken cost fallacy gets you so low there's no escape. Sometimes, you've got to admit when you've been beat. In the words of Dirty Harry, "a man's got to know his limitations."

Last week I asked about car repairs you've been putting off, but now I want to know about the car repairs that you honestly tried to get done, the ones that seemed like easy fixes right up until your fifth hour under the hood and run to your local second AutoZone. What you may have thought would be cheap and easy ended up as complicated and expensive, or what seemed like a common part was actually impossible to source. We've all been there, and I want to know your stories about a repair that was just too much.