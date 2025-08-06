This Is The Car Maintenance You Didn't Get To This Past Weekend

I actually did get to some work on my car this weekend, even though it was 110 out. My car was purchased from my great-grandmother, who is not able to drive it anymore, and whoever was regularly in her passenger seat was apparently not great at keeping their coffee in the mug. I'm talking coffee stains on the side of the passenger seat, on the floor in the back, the passenger seat floor was covered in stains, as was the fabric on the BOTTOM of the passenger seat, somehow. There was also coffee in every crevice of the center console, as well as apparently under the center console.

A month or so ago, I took out the seats and used a little carpet cleaner to clean most of the carpet, but didn't finish. This weekend I did the front seats, the last fabric that needed to be . done, and I also removed and completely disassembled the center console, soaked all of the componants in soapy water, and then hosed them off. The result was a center console that looks like it just arrived from the factory, I was really proud of myself.

I do still have work that needs to be done, though. I realized recently that my heater core is leaking. To keep my interior free of any more antifreeze, I removed the two hoses that connect to the heater core and connected them to each other, since I don't need the heater core in the Arizona summer, and I'm not looking forward to replacing it, since it requires removing the entire dash and support bar, which is a 6-hour job, according to the manufacturer.