Why Automakers Are Taking Gigacasting Seriously (And No, Tesla Didn't Invent It)

Gigacasting is huge in the world of automotive manufacturing right now, and for good reason. Tesla hopes it will help cut its costs in half and has invested millions of dollars, not only in acquiring the machines to do it, but in building factories to accommodate it. The cost-saving potential has caused carmakers in China to adopt it, and other manufacturers have plans to do so, as well.

If you're not familiar with the concept, Gigacasting is a process that greatly streamlines how a car is made. Instead of fabricating a large number of small parts and welding them together, molten aluminum is poured into an enormous machine called a "Giga Press", creating one large part. That's a very simplistic way of describing it, but that is basically the idea.

This technology is especially important to the production of EVs, which can be produced at a much lighter weight and at a significantly lower cost with a Giga Press, compared to traditional manufacturing. That is an obvious win for automakers, but also for consumers, as it can make EVs more affordable. On the losing end will likely be factory workers, as any sort of automation typically means a loss of at least some jobs. In fact, Gigacasting has even put some robots out of work.