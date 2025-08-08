Maine Lobster Festival Tries To Stop Food Truck From Selling Lobster Rolls, Moves It Next To The Toilets When Owner Refuses

It's been a long week, but it's finally Friday, so I say we all deserve a break. Car Week is about to kick off in Monterey, and we'll have quite a few reveals to cover soon. For now, though, let's take a minute and enjoy some incredibly low-stakes drama (for those of us who don't live in Maine, at least) over the Maine Lobster Festival allegedly telling food truck operators they can't sell lobster rolls at the festival and then trying to hide them over by the toilets when they refused. Food trucks are technically transportation, after all.

According to Bangor Daily News, multiple food truck operators have accused the Maine Lobster Festival of trying to stop them from selling lobster rolls at the lobster festival. When Richard Curtis, who operates the Mac Attack food truck with Siearra Cook, refused to do so, he told the newspaper the festival moved his truck behind an inflatable bouncy castle and next to some Porta Potties. Amato's food truck owner, Omar Hadjaissa, also told the paper the festival informed him he would have to hand over $8 for every lobster roll he sold, and if he didn't, they'd block his food truck with something large enough to hide it from festival-goers.

"I'm a generational fisherman. Lobster is our mascot and lobster is a big item on our menu," Curtis told the Daily News, adding, "Siearra [Cook] and I decided to stand up for ourselves" by refusing to sign the agreement to not sell lobster. Hadjaissa, on the other hand, reluctantly agreed to the festival's terms, saying, "How is that fair? I'm a small business trying to survive."