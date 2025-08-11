At $7,500, Is This 1984 Maserati Biturbo A Terribly Good Deal
Long considered one of the most unreliable and undeserving of all Maseratis, the Biturbo is, today, a quirky and fun bit of the Italian automaker's history. Let's decide if this seemingly well-cared-for example comes with a nice price or is no dice.
You have to love old people. Yes, they do like to write checks at the grocery store, backing up the checkout line, but that's a minor frustration most of us can overlook. The best thing about old folks—even more so than their quirky 4:30 in the afternoon dinner time dining habits—is how nice they keep their stuff. They then have the common courtesy to pass away, leaving that stuff for others to buy. This is totally how fashions and other things "come back into style." That's right, you can thank a grandma for cheeky bikinis being all the rage once again this summer. Now get that image out of your head.
The 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic we looked at last Friday is another example of a vehicle once owned by an elderly individual, now looking for a new home following that owner's passing away. Seemingly in great shape save for a few niggles, many of you in the comments offered that it would make for a great highway cruiser. A $4,400 asking price meant it also cruised to a solid 68% Nice Price win.
Blame it on Alejandro
Friday's Chevy wasn't the only "estate sale" car we considered last week. So too was the MG TD we had on the docket on Wednesday. This may be something of a trend, as today's 1984 Maserati Biturbo is also claimed to have been the property of the seller's uncle, who passed away this year.
The Biturbo was the brainchild of Alejandro de Tomaso (He also passed away. Are you sensing a pattern?), conceived after the Italian industrialist bought the company outright from Citroën in 1976. It was de Tomaso's vision to move Maserati down-market, making its cars more affordable and, hence, accessible. The resulting Biturbo, which debuted in 1981, is, in fact, something of an Italian 3 Series, matching the small BMW in overall proportion and intention.
One thing the BMW didn't offer, however, was a twin-turbocharged V6 under the 3 Series' hood. No one did at the time, except for the Maserati Biturbo. Offered in 2-liter displacement for the heavily taxed Italian market, and 2.5-liter form for export, Maserati's V6 was one weird engine. First off, it features a 90° angle between its banks because it shares certain design parameters with the company's V8. In the earliest models, it also has three valves per cylinder and, most strangely, breaths through a Weber DCNVH two-barrel carburetor that is housed inside a plenum pressurized by the two turbos. See? Weird. As fitted, the American-spec engine managed 185 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque.
An excellent 20-footer
While the Biturbos in general have earned an unfortunate reputation for poor reliability, this 48,914-mile example is claimed to be in excellent shape (it's not quite that) and to have been meticulously maintained by its car-loving owner. It also backs up its funky motor with a five-speed ZF manual, which is the only way to go on these.
According to the seller, the car starts and drives well, shifts smoothly, and does not smoke while running. Despite that pledge, a new owner should consider a full maintenance review on the car since there's no word on the age of the fluids or, most importantly, the timing belt.
Aesthetically, the bodywork appears in the pictures to be in great condition, although the seller does acknowledge a few small dings in the metal. They also note that, while clean, the black forest green paint could stand to be polished to really stand out. One thing to know is that the Maserati trident on the driver's side C pillar has gone missing. Good luck replacing that.
A sumptuous space
The handsome cabin of the Biturbo could make up for a multitude of mechanical sins as it's bedecked in luxurious brown leather and accented by burlwood trim. Here, that's all in great shape, only let down by failing door weatherstripping and the fraying of the vinyl cover on the front seat backs. It also appears, although I can't be sure, that the glove box is sitting in the back seat rather than in its expected position under the dash. That must have been some mind-blowing acceleration to do that! Or maybe it just broke. Still, why wouldn't the seller make mention of that? They do note the stereo head unit's replacement with an OEM doppelgänger, so it's not like they're oblivious to the details inside the car.
On the plus side, the car is apparently free of rust, and the boot presents as not only a tidy space but also a cornucopia of extra parts such as belts and fuses. It also has a clean title, although a bit concerningly, the pictures show the car with 2023 California tags. One would hope that it's been on non-op since then and will be able to pass the smog test required for its title transfer should it stay in the State.
History and style
To try and seal the deal, the ad closes with the following suggestion: "This could be a showpiece classic or a head turning daily driver. Here's your chance to own a well loved car that's got history and style."
That's all true. However, part of that Biturbo history is that it was once considered one of the worst cars ever made. That assertion was by TIME Magazine, which, to be fair, isn't exactly a noted authority on automotive history. Still, we need to balance the seller's attempts to pump the car up against the cold, hard facts of its actual narrative. While doing that, we also have to decide if this Biturbo is worth the $7,500 asked for it.
What do you think? Is this 20-foot Maserati worth that kind of cash? Or does that make you feel less inclined to be "Biturbo-curious"?
