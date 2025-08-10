Denver Airport Might Build Nuclear Reactor, Likely Fueling Further Conspiracy Theories

If you spend a little too much time on the internet, you'd believe that the Freemasons or the Illuminati have a hub in the middle of Colorado. Soon, they might have access to radioactive material. Denver International Airport is exploring the possibility of constructing a small modular nuclear reactor on its expansive 53-square-mile site. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and airport CEO Phil Washington announced a $1.25 million feasibility study on Wednesday to see if the nuclear option is viable for satisfying DIA's growing energy demand.

The airport hopes to deploy the reactor underground on airport property as the facility expands to potentially handle 120 million passengers annually by 2045, up from the current total of 82 million people. According to the Colorado Sun, the airport currently draws 45 megawatts of electricity and will need an additional 40 MW once its current expansion plans are completed. The facility has already spent $3.8 billion on building 39 new gates and an ongoing reconstruction of its Great Hall. Preliminary plans for a mind-boggling 100-gate, four concourse expansion have already been laid out, but it's unclear how much energy Denver International Airport will need to function at that point.