Denver Airport's Unsettling Conspiracy Theories: Lizard People, Illuminati, And Hauntings
Every airport has its quirks and lore, but few do it better — and stranger — than the Denver International Airport. From lizard people and the new world order, to space aliens and a cursed, bright-blue horse, the Denver Airport has more than its fair share of bizarre stories and myths surrounding it.
Because of that, we wanted to take a look at some of the weirdest legends hidden within the walls of the Denver International Airport, how the folks who work there actually embrace the bizarre legends and how they came to be. Fasten your seatbelts, put away your tray tables and return your seat to a locked and upright position, because this is about to get weird.
Secret societies
Ever since the airport was opened in the mid-1990s, people have said it was actually built by a secret society, but no one can really agree which one did it. It could be anyone from the Freemasons, the New World Order or even the Illuminati, according to a post on Denver.org. Hell, it might even be all three of them working together. That's something secret societies do, right?
The inspiration behind this conspiracy theory is a dedicated capstone at the airport's south entrance. Sealed beneath it is a time capsule containing "messages and memorabilia to the people of Colorado in 2094." The marker also depicts the Square and Compasses symbol of the Freemasons and the names of two grand lodges and their grandmasters. According to airport officials, this is only evidence of the generosity of the local Masonic lodges that laid the stone.
That being said, the capstone also makes mention of a group called the "New World Airport Commission," which doesn't actually exist. That sounds pretty New World Order-y to me.
Freaky artwork
If you spend any time in the Denver Airport, you're quickly going to nautical all of the hellish artwork found throughout its terminals. Two of them stick out more than any other,m though: "Children of the World Dream of Peace" and "In Peace and Harmony with Nature." Some folks believe these pieces of artwork contain New World Order imagery, according to Travel + Leisure. Here's more on the freaky artwork:
Theories abound regarding the depictions of various macabre doomsday scenarios and allusions to biological warfare. In reality, Tanguma's murals were created to encourage world peace and a healthy relationship with our natural environment, Mental Floss reported.
[...]
Other conspiracy theorists seem fixated on "Notre Denver," a piece by Terry Allen that features two gargoyle statues watching over the airport's baggage claim area. While they may appear a little suspicious, gargoyles have often been used over the centuries in architecture as a totem to help ward off evil spirits and protect the buildings they stand on. At DIA, the gargoyles emerging out of open suitcases were installed at baggage claim intentionally to protect travelers' luggage, according to the airport's website.
I really do not dig these vibes, man. Doesn't it sort of feel like the folks in charge of the airport are sort of just messing with us for the hell of it?
Lizard People
If Freemasons and other secret societies were too easy to believe, perhaps you'd be more interested in the idea there are lizard people living at the Denver Airport. This theory first started because of the legend that there are miles of underground tunnels and secret buildings dug deep into the earth beneath the airport. According to Denver.org, it was first thought that these buildings were where the secret societies would ride out the apocalypse, but now it seems conventional thinking says more than likely this is where lizard people live.
It sure seems like folks took a lot of inspiration from Jordan Peele's 2019 movie "Us" with reports that there are evil doppelgangers living in these sub-terranean tunnels. Who am I to say there aren't?
Blucifer
By far, the most cursed object in all of the Denver International Airport is a 32-foot-tall sculpture of a blue horse with bright red eyes rearing up on its hind legs outside of the airport. It's officially called "Blue Mustang," but those who know, call it by its nickname: Blucifer, according to Denver.org. Not only is this sculpture creepy to look at and a bizarre thing to include in an airport, it's background is equally bizarre.
It took over a decade to create Blucifer, and when its sculptor, Luis Jiménez, was working on it in June of 2006, a piece of the horse fell off and killed Jiménez in his New Mexico studio. Eventually, the piece was finished by his children and unveiled in February of 2008. They are stronger than I am.
Leaning Into It
The folks who work at the Denver International Airport definitely know what they're doing, because they're playing into these myths and legends for a bit of fun. Here's more on what the airport's marketing team did to mess with conspiracy theorists, from Denver.org:
A few years ago, DEN hosted a museum-style gallery exhibition called "Conspiracy Theories Uncovered," celebrating some of the airport's most notables. It included an "alien" skull that was made by employees and planted during construction of the Westin Denver International Airport Hotel.
Most recently, DEN has capitalized on the mythical past with a series of ads. One shows Bluficer, red laser beams shooting out of his eyes, with the tagline: "Are we creating the world's greatest airport? Or preparing for the end of the world?" Another one pictures one of the gargoyles in a Transportation Security Administration scanner and asks, "Streamlined security? Or more secrets?" Others depict space aliens, a lizard person, mysterious tunnels — even a cat in a tinfoil hat. All are hashtagged #DENFILES (a play on "The X-Files" TV show, for the uninitiated) and urge viewers to "Learn the truth at DENFiles.com."
In reality, it was a marketing campaign for the airport's Great Hall Project — a large-scale renovation of DEN's Jeppesen Terminal. If you can't have a little fun messing with nutjobs, what can you do?
Honestly, the fact that a lot of this information came from the official website for Denver, Colorado is proof enough that these folks actually sort of relish in the silliness of these conspiracy theories. Wait, what if this is just another plot to cover up what's really going on in and under the Denver International Airport?