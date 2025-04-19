Denver Airport's Unsettling Conspiracy Theories: Lizard People, Illuminati, And Hauntings

Ever since the airport was opened in the mid-1990s, people have said it was actually built by a secret society, but no one can really agree which one did it. It could be anyone from the Freemasons, the New World Order or even the Illuminati, according to a post on Denver.org. Hell, it might even be all three of them working together. That's something secret societies do, right?

The inspiration behind this conspiracy theory is a dedicated capstone at the airport's south entrance. Sealed beneath it is a time capsule containing "messages and memorabilia to the people of Colorado in 2094." The marker also depicts the Square and Compasses symbol of the Freemasons and the names of two grand lodges and their grandmasters. According to airport officials, this is only evidence of the generosity of the local Masonic lodges that laid the stone.

That being said, the capstone also makes mention of a group called the "New World Airport Commission," which doesn't actually exist. That sounds pretty New World Order-y to me.