This Brown Manual 1985 Toyota Tercel 4WD Wagon Is A 778,621-Mile Canadian Survivor

We know that Toyotas last forever. I have three examples with over a quarter million miles each in my driveway, but I would have to add all those miles together to equal Andy Campbell's 1985 Toyota Tercel. Purchased in 1990 for $2,500 Canadian loonies, it now has more than 778,621 miles on it, and counting. I'd say he got a good deal.

Campbell accumulated most of those miles commuting from his home in Wyses Corner, Nova Scotia, to Halifax, a bit over 30 miles each way. Campbell is now retired, but his Tercel is not, as it's still his daily driver for errands and road trips around the Maritime provinces. Most of these cars have long since fallen apart thanks to rust, especially in the north but Campbell regularly applies undercoating and grease to keep the metallic cancer at bay.

Aside from front-end alignments, Campbell performs all the maintenance and repairs on the Tercel himself. The only original part on the car is the body, and even that has been repaired at times. He's acquired a sizable stash of parts over the years, including three parts cars up on blocks, since many parts for this unique car are no longer available.