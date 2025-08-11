Which Mazda Models Are Built Outside Japan?

While Trump's tariffs have people getting ready for pricier Japanese cars, it's important to remember the extra charges only affect vehicles made outside the United States — not Japanese cars built in the U.S. And many Japanese automakers build their vehicles in America.

So it can be good to have a cheat sheet for your shopping list that shows which cars are manufactured where, and today we're going to tackle Mazda. The Mazda Motor Corporation grew out of the wreckage of the Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd., which was founded in 1920 in Hiroshima to make products out of cork. After a fire essentially destroyed the cork business, Toyo Kogyo reorganized to make industrial machinery. That put it on a more typical path to automotive production that saw the debut of the Mazda-Go "tricycle truck" in 1931.

The first Mazda passenger car didn't come until 1960, but the company saw quick growth despite its late start in the industry. As a result, it opened its first assembly plant outside of Japan in Colombia in 1983 and its first in the United States in 1987. Today, only the Mazda CX-50 (with gas and hybrid powertrains) is made in the U.S. The Mazda3 and CX-30 are built in Mexico, though, so they could face lower tariffs than Japanese-made Mazdas. Mazda also has a plant in Thailand building the BT pickup and CX-3 primarily for Australia, and one in Vietnam that manufactures that country's Mazda2 models.