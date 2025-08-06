NASA's Curiosity Rover Grows More Powerful After 13 Years On Mars

Happy 13th birthday to the Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on August 6, 2012. Ah, I remember when I turned 13: just starting to shave, voice cracking like ice in spring, and learning how to multitask so that my tiny nuclear reactor would last longer. Sadly, Curiosity will never learn to shave, but it has just figured out how to do that last bit. After all this time in the dust of another planet, the rover is literally getting better.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, which operates the Curiosity mission, has pushed a new software update to the six-wheeled adventurer. The main purpose is to improve the lifespan of its multi-mission radioisotope thermoelectric generator (MMRTG), which isn't a video game genre, but an advanced form of radioisotope power system (RPS). This is a miniaturized plutonium power plant, which is pretty amazing. Trouble is, even plutonium runs out eventually, and it's not like Curiosity can just pop over to the garage to pick some more up (and swap out its wheels while it's at it).

Every time Curiosity does anything at all, it uses electricity. Driving the wheels, scanning for a route, taking samples that one day should return to Earth, phoning home — it all takes a little juice, and recharging the batteries means expending plutonium. Once it's all gone, Curiosity becomes a future Martian museum piece, nothing more. So making the seven-foot-tall guy more efficient is pretty critical, as it will extend the life of the MMRTG and, thus, Curiosity itself. How to do that? By doing what every 13-year-old juggling homework and social media does: multitask. And then take more naps.