Crash Guards Or Frame Sliders? Here's What Each One Actually Does

Also known as crash bars, or engine guards, crash guards are exactly what they sound like. These are solid metal tubings made usually of steel or aluminum, and bolt onto a motorcycle's lower frame. They extend outward to keep the bike's weight off sensitive components in a crash, absorbing the energy of the impact. If you're riding an adventure bike, touring rig, or anything that's likely to see off-road drops or low-speed spills, crash bars are your best friend. Think of them as a protective exoskeleton for your motorcycle.

They're not subtle, though. They're usually unsightly, and adding more metal to your bike is surely not going to help if lightweight and aerodynamics are what you're chasing. And while they're great in a slow fall in the dirt, they won't do much to protect the forks, rims, handlebars, and levers, among other things that can't possibly be covered with a steel cage. They are, however, rugged. In a tip-over, they can protect engine cases, fuel tanks, and radiators. Dual-sport riders and ADV folks (Adventure motorcycle riders) swear by them, because low-speed crashes are part of the game, and aesthetic appeal isn't an ADV's forte.

You also have to make sure they're engineered well and specifically for your make and model. Cheaper alternatives may be made out of mild steel that may bend and deform easily. You surely wouldn't want a protective element bending the main frame, snapping mounting points, or worse still, breaking mid-crash, digging into the road surface, and acting as an anchor to fling the motorcycle and you, straight to the ER.