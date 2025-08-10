These Are The Easiest Cars To Flat Tow Behind An RV

RVs can be a great way to see the world, but they do have at least one big drawback: their large size. That's great when you want to make roughing it a little less rough, since they can provide relatively sturdy shelter from the elements along with many of the conveniences of an actual home, including stoves, showers, bathrooms, and beds. The issue comes if you want to leave the campsite. Driving an RV can be a challenge even out on a clear highway, and trying to maneuver one through city streets or the roads of a national park can be enough to ruin a vacation.

It's a problem a lot of folks solve by towing another vehicle behind them, although there's much you need to know before towing your car with an RV. One way is to tow with the vehicle connected to the RV with a tow bar and all four of its wheels on the pavement. But this brings up another issue, because not all vehicles are made for that.

The easiest cars to flat tow — also known as dinghy towing — are ones with a few key characteristics of their own. The most important is the ability to truly, totally disconnect the transmission from the wheels. Otherwise, when the towed car is rolling down the road, the wheels are turning the transmission. And with the engine off for towing, it can't drive the pump to keep things lubricated, which leads to transmission damage.