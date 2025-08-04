Ford Celebrates 60 Years Of Bronco With A Deliciously Retro Anniversary Package

If you want a Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary Package, you'd better like white and red, since those are the only two body colors it's offered with, and the badges use the same theme. The body is offered in a historic shade of Wimbledon White that was offered on the original Bronco, or Ruby Red, though both body colors feature a white roof. The grille-mounted Bronco badge is finished in Vermilion Red, and a new hard-center spare tire cover is also finished in Wimbledon White with Vermilion Red Bronco script to proudly proclaim your allegiance to the Bronco brand.

New 17-inch gray alloy wheels come with a retro throwback Vermilion Red center cap, which features a bucking bronco and the truck's first model year, 1966, on the outside ring. Ford says the interior brings a "richer and more premium cabin experience" thanks to the Ebony leather upholstery with contrasting Alpine leather centers and embossed 60th Anniversary logos. It also has Bronco Red accents on the instrument panel and A-pillar-mounted grab handles, and contrasting white stitching on the leather-topped dash. Ford says its design team has hidden "an Easter egg or two" in the package as well.

As a whole, the throwback 60th Anniversary Package suits the modern Bronco's pseudo-retro looks quite nicely, especially when painted red with a white roof. The original Bronco would be proud to see its 21st century successor paying homage to Ford's original trend-setting SUV.