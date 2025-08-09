Here's What The Mopar Extended Warranty Actually Covers On A Used Car
It's a good thing that used Chryslers, Dodges, Jeeps, and Ram trucks are available with a Mopar Extended Warranty (now called FlexCare Vehicle Protection). These plans also cover other brands under the Stellantis umbrella, including Fiat and Alfa Romeo, but coverage of Jeeps is especially important since the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee/Grand Cherokee L appear on a Consumer Reports list of the 10 least reliable cars. That correlates with the organization's average predicted reliability rating of the Jeep brand being in the bottom five, along with Volkswagen, GMC, Cadillac, and Rivian.
We're not touching on the distrust of Stellantis dealerships toward the automaker, or how Chrysler heir Frank B. Rhodes expressed his wholehearted desire to rescue the Chrysler brand from parent company Stellantis, since this article is about Mopar extended warranties. And those warranties can quiet all the noise, especially if you're eyeing a used Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, or Ram.
FlexCare Vehicle Protection is available for all new and used Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. The plans (or what Mopar refers to as vehicle service contracts) include Extended Care Premium, Extended Care Plus, Extended Care, and GAP protection. Each option comes with a term of up to eight years/125,000 miles (or unlimited miles for up to seven years), and eligibility is limited to new or used cars that are within 36 months (or no more than 36,000 miles) and initially came with a five-year/60,000-mile or longer power train warranty.
Mopar's FlexCare Vehicle Protection plans for used cars
Mopar touting the Extended Care Premium plan as the best option. It covers 5,000-plus components, including the engine, transmission, driveline, steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electricals, safety components, interior parts, and more. It essentially provides extended bumper-to-bumper warranty protection, and even comes with a car rental allowance, towing and roadside assistance (up to $100), and trip interruption coverage (up to $1,000).
Meanwhile, Extended Care Plus covers 850-plus components. That's less comprehensive than the Premium plan, but it still covers the engine, transmission, driveline, brakes, air conditioning, suspension, and electricals. The even less-endowed Extended Care plan offers basic power-train coverage for the engine, transmission, driveline, steering, and air-conditioning only. However, Extended Care and Extended Care Plus do include car rental allowances, towing/roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverages as part of the deal.
The cost of each FlexCare Vehicle Protection plan depends on the term length, vehicle age/mileage, and vehicle make and model. But none of them include parts or labor for consumables and accessories, such as catalytic converters, particulate filters, winches, trailer hitches, or typical wear items like tires, manual clutch assemblies, brake pads, rotors, belts, and wipers. Deductibles can be anything from zero to $200, depending what you choose.
FlexCare additional options
If you're looking for add-on coverages for paint, wheels, tires, windshield, and more, FlexCare offers those, too. For more money, you can grab the Premium Tire & Wheel Coverage to cover damages from car washes, curb hits, and "metal plates on the road." That's for those who can't a better route, but instead must grind their teeth in anguish while driving over metal plates.
Meanwhile, the Multicare plan adds an auto appearance package, which includes paintless dent repairs, windshield repair, key replacement, and roadside assistance. Taking it further up a notch is Multicare Plus, which throws in interior and exterior repairs.
Finally, FlexCare also includes GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection) insurance, which covers the difference between your loan balance and insurance payouts in case your car gets totaled in an accident. The Mopar GAP program offers a $50,000 maximum limit liability, covers the entire term of financing (up to 84 months), and includes a primary carrier deductible of up to $1,000.