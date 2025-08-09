Here's What The Mopar Extended Warranty Actually Covers On A Used Car

It's a good thing that used Chryslers, Dodges, Jeeps, and Ram trucks are available with a Mopar Extended Warranty (now called FlexCare Vehicle Protection). These plans also cover other brands under the Stellantis umbrella, including Fiat and Alfa Romeo, but coverage of Jeeps is especially important since the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee/Grand Cherokee L appear on a Consumer Reports list of the 10 least reliable cars. That correlates with the organization's average predicted reliability rating of the Jeep brand being in the bottom five, along with Volkswagen, GMC, Cadillac, and Rivian.

We're not touching on the distrust of Stellantis dealerships toward the automaker, or how Chrysler heir Frank B. Rhodes expressed his wholehearted desire to rescue the Chrysler brand from parent company Stellantis, since this article is about Mopar extended warranties. And those warranties can quiet all the noise, especially if you're eyeing a used Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, or Ram.

FlexCare Vehicle Protection is available for all new and used Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. The plans (or what Mopar refers to as vehicle service contracts) include Extended Care Premium, Extended Care Plus, Extended Care, and GAP protection. Each option comes with a term of up to eight years/125,000 miles (or unlimited miles for up to seven years), and eligibility is limited to new or used cars that are within 36 months (or no more than 36,000 miles) and initially came with a five-year/60,000-mile or longer power train warranty.