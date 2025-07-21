NASA Employees Know They Can Only Save Themselves From A Trump-Forced Turndown

Like its fellow federal agencies, NASA is facing a near-existential crisis as the Trump administration cuts the government's budget. The White House's proposed 2026 budget sees the space agency facing a 24% cut in funding, resulting in approximately 5,000 people being laid off. NASA employees are vehemently opposed to the agency's dismantling and sent a public letter to interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, the current Transportation Secretary and my unrequited nemesis.

The letter, titled "The Voyager Declaration," was published on Monday and laid out the destructive decisions that threaten to endanger lives and harm the public good. The White House has cancelled missions that Congress already appropriated funding for, indiscriminately cut scientific research funding, terminated existing contracts with private companies, and defunded DEI programs. The letter is presented as a "formal dissent," a NASA procedure for expressing concerns to superiors without fear of retribution. The policy was established to prevent the lapse in safety that caused the Challenger and Columbia disasters. However, I doubt the White House will obey agency guidelines and simply let the federal employee protest its decisions.